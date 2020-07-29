Quartix (LON:QTX) Posts Earnings Results

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.52 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Quartix stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quartix Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.63.

Get Quartix alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 3.37 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTX. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.