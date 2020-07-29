QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 61,908 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

