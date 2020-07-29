Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.51% of Qiwi worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 79.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

QIWI stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Qiwi PLC has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.