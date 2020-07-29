Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

