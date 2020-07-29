Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $138.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.