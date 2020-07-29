ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.06

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 30629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $571,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

