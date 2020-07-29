Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

