Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

