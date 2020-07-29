Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

