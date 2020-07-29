Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $70,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

