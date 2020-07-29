PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PQ Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

