PPD (PPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect PPD to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. PPD has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PPD’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPD from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.