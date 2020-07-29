PPD (PPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect PPD to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. PPD has set its Q2 2020
PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PPD’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PPD stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.
About PPD
PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.
