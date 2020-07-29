Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $5.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $2.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $20.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $23.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.54 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $26.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

