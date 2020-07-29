Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $122,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

