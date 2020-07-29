Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

POR stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $79,885,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

