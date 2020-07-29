Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE PING opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 89.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,119,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

