Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $780.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 114,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 234,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Photronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

