Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.
PFE stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.
In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.