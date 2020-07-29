Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

PFE stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.