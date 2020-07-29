PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.55. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

