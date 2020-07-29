PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.