Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 106.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $404.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

