Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its position in Paramount Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Paramount Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

