Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.20

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 54630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

