PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 284.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock worth $2,019,488. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

