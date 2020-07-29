Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.20

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 97135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

The company has a market cap of $980.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 287,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 151.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 256,954 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 153.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

