Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,400. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

