Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.