Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

OSK stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

