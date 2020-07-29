Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 10th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 71.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Shares of ORRF opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Fignar bought 1,990 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,473.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

