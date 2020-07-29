Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

