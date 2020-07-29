Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.