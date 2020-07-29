O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.79.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $450.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $463.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

