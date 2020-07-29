OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRX stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

