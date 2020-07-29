Op Bancorp (OPBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 20th

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,179 shares of company stock valued at $308,537.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

