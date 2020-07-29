ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

