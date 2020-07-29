Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Omnicell by 406.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 65.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

