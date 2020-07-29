OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 40 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $633.55 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $584.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

