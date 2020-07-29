OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,782 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.