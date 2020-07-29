OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,679 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $150.79.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

