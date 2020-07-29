OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,527 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

