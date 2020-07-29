OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.