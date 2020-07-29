OLD National Bancorp IN Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.