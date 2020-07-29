OLD National Bancorp IN Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE LNC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

