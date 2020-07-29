OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $778,675,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Cigna stock opened at $175.75 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

