OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.26 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,166.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,056.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Nomura raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

