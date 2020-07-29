OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

