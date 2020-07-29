OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.