OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

