OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 8,035 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

FL stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.