OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 562 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.